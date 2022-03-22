'Bachchhan Paandey' Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Dip Amid TKF Growth

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest release Bachchhan Paandey opened to good reviews seems to have taken a dip in terms of business. Despite releasing on the festival Holi, the is not managing to do great business. On the fourth day of the release, the film witnessed a dip in numbers.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in great roles. The film seems to be facing great competition at the box office with director Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

Bachchhan Paandey's weekend box office collection

According to a report by Box Office India, Bachchhan Paandey's collection has dipped since its release on Friday, March 18. While on an opening day, the film earned a whopping Rs 13 crore, the numbers slipped during the weekend. On the first Monday, the collections saw a fall of 65-70%. The film earned an approx Rs 4 crore on the first Monday. Going by the trends, it seemed that, the total of the Akshay Kumar starrer after 4 days could be anywhere in the range of 40-42 crores.

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files managed to stay strong at the box office. It is will be the first time that an Akshay Kumar starrer film has been facing the heat of other releases. After the major success of Sooryavanshi during Diwali last year, the makers hoped that the latest release would also perform wonders at the box office. Akshay's film might find it hard to sufficient screens and footfalls to hit the three-figure mark.

#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films... Did not witness growth on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XOQIs0CVtq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi had also taken a similar first-weekend collection and went on touch the Rs 100-crore club. However, the Alia Bhatt movie had a largely solo run at the box office since there was no major competition. However, in Bachchhan Paandey's case, not only is The Kashmir Files ruling the roost, but Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli's RRR too hits the screens next weekend.

