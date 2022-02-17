'Bachchhan Pandey': Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon Drop New Posters Ahead Of Trailer Release

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the trailer release of their upcoming actioner, Bachchhan Paandey. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for the film's trailer.

Now, a day before the Bachchhan Paandey trailer hits the internet, the lead actors of the movie took to Instagram to share yet another intense poster of the film and the new poster speaks volumes for the action-packed sequences that the movie has in store for fans.

Bachchhan Paandey's new poster

On Thursday, February 17, Akshay Kumar unveiled a stunning still that sees him immersed in his titular character. Seated on a bike like a gangster, Akshay's character's look is completed with a band wrapped on his sleeves. With a gamcha on his forehead, Kumar looks dashing in a rugged bearded look. Meanwhile, black sunglasses completes his look.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood diva's appearance is no less heroic than Akshay Kumar. While the male lead is riding a bike, his female counterpart wields a gun in her hand. Aiming at her enemies, Kriti holds Akshay tight as they round up their action-adventure together.

While sharing the new poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey ke najar ke teer aur @kritisanon ki holi pe goli. Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow! (sic)"

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon articulated, "Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra! Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director! Kya hogi humari story? (sic)"

The caption indeed has raised anticipation about the plot of the movie.

This comes just a day after, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Bachchhan Paandey's trailer release announcement via Twitter. He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR: ’BACHCHAN PANDEY’ TRAILER ON 18 FEB... Producer #SajidNadiadwala will unveil #BachchanPandeyTrailer on 18 Feb 2022... Stars #AkshayKumar as #BachchanPandey... Directed by #FarhadSamji... 18 March 2022 #Holi release... NEW POSTER... #BachchanPandey is now #BachchhanPaandey... #BachchhanPaandeyTrailer (sic)".

Written jointly by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the 2014 Tamil flick Jigarthanda. The movie is all set to hit theatres on March 18.

(Image: @kritisanon/Instagram/PTI)