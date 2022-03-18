Akshay Kumar has experienced a mixed bag in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic releases. On one hand, his Laxmii became his first film to take the Over-The-Top route, and his last film Atrangi Re was released directly online. On the other hand, his theatrical releases had contrasting results. While Bell Bottom did not live up to the expectations, his Sooryavanshi showed that he was still one of the bankable stars of the country, as it became the first film during the COVID-19 pandemic to hit the Rs 100-crore club.

Films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files have done well in recent times and might be an indication of audiences finally heading to the theatres amid the pandemic. Amid this, Akshay comes up with Bachchhan Paandey, an out-and-out commercial film. The box office performance of the action-comedy would, on one hand, depend on the competition with The Kashmir Files, which is shattering box office records, and the responses from audiences would also direct the success or failure of the movie.

Many seemed to have caught the morning shows to experience the 'first day, first show', and netizens' reviews poured in on social media. The film is receiving mixed reviews, as per the initial impressions.

Bachchhan Pandey Twitter review

Many netizens liked Bachchhan Pandey and tweeted praises for it. One called it a 'mass entertainer.' Another termed it as a 'rage' and that it was an 'extravagant treat' for those who loved Akshay's action.

A person termed it as 'bhaukaal' to term it as stylish and impressive, and that the second half was entertaining.

Could clearly see lots and lots of inputs by Sethji himself..



And surprisingly Farhad Samji has improved a bit and does a decent job.#BachchhanPaandey is a rage🔥💥



I can't believe I am saying this.



५६ भोग ५६ भोग ❤️❤️

An extravagant treat for those who loves AK's ACTION = 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GNOO2O84Tv — किशन (@Kisan__007) March 18, 2022

#OneWordReview#BachchhanPaandey: BHAUKAAL



Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.0)



Second half is entertaining while first half is bhaukaal... However collections may take a hit as Kashmir files still doing great business.. overall entertaining and @akshaykumar at his best — Gaurav Jhunjhunwala (@gauravj_89) March 18, 2022

However, some were not pleased. One termed it as an 'average commercial entertainer' and that it was good 'only in parts.' They felt Akshay was 'okay' and that only fans of the Khiladi would not get bored.

A Twitter user wrote that it was the 'worst film' of Akshay in years and that it was 'boring.' One netizen went to claim that it was 'worst' than other flop movies like Zero and Akshay's own films like Laxmii and Housefull.

#BachchhanPaandey Review:



Final Verdict: AVG Commercial Entertainer ...Expected better 😖



If you are a fan of Aksay films, this will not bore you👍#AkshayKumar was ok ...75-80cr



Rating: ⭐⭐/5



GOOD IN PARTS #BachchanPandey #KritiSanon #ArshadWarsi #JacquelineFernandez — Anirudh shiva (@ShivaAnirudh7) March 18, 2022

Watched #BachchanPandey ...It's worst than Zero ,Jhms, Laxmi,Houseful etc. Makers should be jailed for making such a torturous movie..Akshay kumar as usual 3rd class acting.. Akshay should announce his retirement .Director seems clueless.Kindly Ignore this another pandemic. — SOHEL (@itx_sohel) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandeyReview :- BORING...

just finished to watch this movie and i can say this the worst movie of akki recent years. Story is the worst worst worst. Arshad Warsi is the only saving grace.#BachchhanPaandey.

I'll give ⭐/5

1 out of 5 stars#AkshayKumar — SRK DEVOTEE (@Srk___Devotee) March 18, 2022

Bachchhan Pandey plot, cast & crew

Bachchhan Pandey is the official remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. The plot revolves around Kriti Sanon's character, along with Arshad Warsi, deciding to make a movie on a famed gangster who loves to kill and turn of events as they witness his menacing side and his sidekicks. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Akshay's love interest while Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla are the other members of the cast.

The movie has been directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji.