'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Poster: Badshah Announces Release Date Of Collab With Sahdev Dirdo

The Indian pop star and rapper, Badshah has released the poster of ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’. The poster says he will be releasing a song on August 11. This is his upcoming collaboration with the viral star Sahdev Dirdo, whose original ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ tune has been going viral. The song has been making the rounds in social media videos, with a number of influencers making their own versions of it. The collaboration for this remix of the song will also be featuring Punjabi music superstar Aastha Gill and Mohali-based Punjabi singer Rico as well.

The ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ music collaboration between Sahdev Dirdo, Badshah, Aastha Gill and Rico is scheduled to be released on August 11 and Badshah himself took to Twitter to make the announcement of the release. He said, “Bhool nahi jaana re”, quoting the lyrics of the viral song first sung by the Chhattisgarh boy and now viral star, Sahdev Dirdo. Previously, Badshah had also shared an image with the viral ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo. He had captioned the image as “Bachpan Ka Pyar (sic), Coming soon”. The singer and rapped also referred to an upcoming title that will mark his collaboration with the viral ‘Bachpan ka Pyar' sung by the 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo. The poster was seen on Badshah's latest Instagram post as well.

Origin of the Chhatisgarh boy's viral video

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and actress Anushka Sharma and some of the people who shared the song sung by the boy as well. The impromptu performance has gone viral In India where Dirdo's creation became a prominent of Instagram reels all over the nation. Sahdev Dirdo had sung the unscripted song ‘Bachpan ka Pyar' in 2019 at his school. A clip of this was recorded by his teacher and was eventually posted on social media. From there, it went viral. Sahdev Dirdo also recently performed on Indian Idol 12 due to his sudden viral fame due to the cover version of the song by him. The original song was released in 2018.

