'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Fever Hits Anushka Sharma As She 'cant Get It Out Of Her Head'

The Bachpan Ka Pyar viral video is spreading like a wildfire capturing netizens and even Bollywood celebrities in its flames. After singer Badshah, comedian Bharti Singh and Abrar Qazi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma is having a hard time forgetting Bachpan Ka Pyar. Take a look at what the actor has to say after catching the viral meme fever.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story on Bachpan Ka Pyar

The two years old video of a boy singing Bachpan Ka Pyar in front of his friends and parents went viral on the internet. The song was suddenly stuck in every social media users' mind as every content creator took this opportunity to make a rendition out of it. One of the victims was actor Anushka Sharma who took to her Instagram to share a hilarious meme. As per the meme shared by the actor, Anushka Sharma is having a hard time getting a peaceful sleep due to the incessant replay of the Bahcpan Ka Pyar song in her mind. She shared the meme with a couple of laughing emojis.

Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

More on Bachpan Ka Pyar video

Anushka Sharma is not alone as the video is blowing up everywhere on the internet. Singer and rapper Badshah was quick to hop on the trend as he produced a remix version of the song and even grooved to it with his friends. Comedian Bharti Singh also took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video with Sudesh Lehri and Abhishek Krushna writing, 'back with the bang.. always fun with bachpan ka pyaar 😜🤪#tkss #bhartisingh'. Yeh Hai Chahatein's Abrar Qazi also hopped on the trend with his own rendition.

Recently, the boy in the viral video named Sahdev Darido was felicitated by the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of Sahadev recreating his song in front of his entourage. Mumbai Police was also not far behind, as they took to their Twitter handle to make use of the song to spread awareness on cybersecurity. The Mumbai Police Twitter account urged people to remember their password and keep it protected through the viral video meme.

IMAGE- PTI & PATNA HD'S INSTAGRAM

