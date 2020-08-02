'Back Home': Big B Discharged After Testing Negative For COVID-19; Thanks Hospital Staff

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital, son Abhishek Bachchan shared on Sunday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared his first statement and thanked Nanavati Hospital for all the care and nursing. He also wrote that he will be in 'solitary quarantine' after reaching home.

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek, 44, wrote Amitabh will now be resting at home. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him." In the following tweet, Abhishek said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

"I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added.

Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19.

(with PTI inputs)

