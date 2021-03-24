'Back To School' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Released in 1986, Back To School is a popular American comedy film that was directed by Alan Metter. The plot of the film focuses on an uneducated but wealthy man who goes back to college to finish his education, in order to encourage his son. The film sparks humour in several of its scenes in an attempt to capture an older man making his way back into college, where even the teachers are younger to him in age. Following is a list of actors who have played some of the major roles in the cast of Back To School.

Back To School cast

Rodney Dangerfield as Thornton Melon

Rodney Dangerfield has played the lead role of Thornton in this movie, a rich man who goes back to school. The actor is also responsible for the creation of this film’s story. Rodney has worked in quite a few films and television shows. Some of them include The Projectionist, Natural Born Killers, Casper, Angels with Angles and many more. He has also worked as a professional musician.

Sally Kellerman as Dr. Diane Turner

Sally Kellerman has played the role of Dr. Diane Turner, the love interest of Thornton in Back To School cast. Sally has worked in many films as well as TV shows during her professional career. Some of them include You Can't Hurry Love, Happily Ever After, Boynton Beach Club, Night Club and many others.

Burt Young as Lou

Burt Young has played yet another prominent character in the Back To School cast. Burt his best known for his role as Paulie, Rocky Balboa’s brother-in-law in the Rocky film series. Burt has worked in a long list of films throughout his career, including The Gambler, Once Upon a Time in America, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Mickey Blue Eyes and many others. He has also appeared in several TV shows.

Keith Gordon as Jason Melon

Keith Gordon has played the role of Jason, Thornton’s son in this film. Keith has worked as a director in many TV shows and acted in a handful of them as well. Some of them include Jaws 2, The Chocolate War, Fallen Angels, among others.

Image credits: Still from the trailer