'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay, Tiger's Action-packed Teaser Hypes Up Craze Amongst Fans

Actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are alls et to take the action quotient to another level with their first film together titled Bade Miyan 'Chote Miyan.

Actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to take the action quotient to another level with their first film together titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor announced the film with a teaser and also revealed the release date. The forthcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2023. 

The teaser gives a glimpse of the two stars pitting against a soldier of the army. While Akshay is known to perform each stunt with ease, he will collaborate with Tiger, who on the other hand, is all set to pull off his character with his stupendous acrobatic stunts. While sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! @tigerjackieshroff.” 

Fans look forward to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's upcoming actioner 

Soon after the announcement, fans could not curtail their excitement and were over the moon to watch the power-packed pair on screen for the first time. One of the users wrote that two of the 'biggest action stars are all set to star alongside' for the film.

“BIGGEST ACTION SUPERSTARS OF BOLLYWOOD @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF..COMING TO SET FIRES IN THEATRES. GET READY FOR THE BIGGEST PAN-INDIAN ATOMIC BOMB !! THAT IS BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN. @poojafilms Has surprised and how!," wrote one of the users.

Another user wrote that director Ali Abbas Zafar’s first production venture with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going to set fire on the box office.

A third user chimed in and wrote, "This is amazing to see both versatile actors coming together as bade miyan chote miyan. This Jodi is a super-duper hit."

Meanwhile, touted to be an action drama, the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have called the film the "Biggest Action Entertainer."

The movie is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani are jointly bankrolling the film. Details about the supporting cast or the leading lady have not been revealed yet.

This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is sure to break all-Big Screen Records on Christmas 2023.

