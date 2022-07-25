'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': From Locations To Shoot Kick-off Date, All Details About Film

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are both two of the busiest stars in the film industry. Known to have several films in their kitty, the actors, famous for high-octane action in their films, will also share the screen space in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reports of the film being made on a hefty budget were making rounds ever since it was announced and now, it has now been confirmed that the movie will be shot in various overseas locations, including the UK and Scotland.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's maiden collaboration Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is currently in its pre-production stage. The film's director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to take a trip to Europe in July to finalise the film's locations. As per the sources, the director is looking to shoot the film in Austria, Alps, Scotland, Saudi Arabia as well as London.

The source reported, "The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the team is all charged up to take it on floors from January 2023. It is going to be an extensive multiple-country shoot with prolonged action scenes at real locations."

The source further added the director is planning to make "one of the biggest action spectacles of India" with the two actors. For the film's grand shoots, multiple stunt teams from across the world are set to be on board.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The makers of the upcoming film called it the "Biggest Action Entertainer ever." The movie is penned as well as helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, while Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani are jointly bankrolling it. Details about the supporting cast or the leading lady of the film are still under wraps. The makers are eyeing Christmas 2023 for the film's release.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar dropped the first teaser of their movie in February. While the Screw Dheela star played the role of a robber, the Raksha Bandhan star seemingly joined him on his mission. The caption read, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade #akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever."