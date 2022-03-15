Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar made a special place in the audience's hearts with their recently released drama Badhaai Do. The film, which started streaming on Netflix after a successful run at the Box Office, was based on the concept of 'Lavender marriage' and perfectly encapsulated the hardships faced by LGBTQ+ couples.

Apart from Bhumi and Rajkummar, the movie also featured Chum Darang in her Bollywood debut, with the actor receiving overwhelming love for taking on the role of Rimjhim Jongkey, Pednekar's girlfriend. As the film continues to receive love and adulation from fans, Chum shared a special post to extend gratitude to all.

Chum Darang pens gratitude note as Badhaai Do trends at number 1

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 15, Darang shared a trail of pictures as she sat in front of a huge TV showcasing the 'Top 10' list of Netflix projects in India, with Badhaai Do claiming the top spot. Her expressions clearly depicted how excited she was to learn about the film's winning streak till now. In the caption, she wrote, "Tell me I am not dreaming. You all ya. We trending number 1! A BIG THANK YOU!!! #badhaaido #netflix #gratitude" Take a look.

Fans showered Chum with love and adulation on her post, quipping that she was 'amazing' in the film. One wrote, "congratulations girl, you have rocked", while another quipped "congrats, the movie deserves all the love and appreciation it is getting".

For thr uninitiated, Chum, who hails from a small town in Arunachal Pradesh, commenced her career as a model and participated in various pageants. She has also appeared in advertisements alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others.

Even Rajkummar Rao earlier penned a gratitude note after receiving immense love for the film, thanking the entire team for giving him the role of Shardul. He wrote, "For me #BadhaaiDo is not just a film, it’s an Emotion and with the amount of love I’m getting for Shardul and our film, I’ll forever be grateful to you Guys. THANK YOU for giving so much love to our film." The film witnessed a theatrical release on February 11.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHUM_DARANG)