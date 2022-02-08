'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pedkenar Reveals Why She Decided To Do The Film; Calls It 'eye Opener'

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming social drama Badhaai Do. The much-awaited social drama film will get its theatrical release on February 11, 2022. It promises to touch upon the taboo subject of 'love and acceptance ' in the LGBTQ+ community through a sensitive lens.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be essaying the role of Sumi, a lesbian physical education teacher in the social drama, opened up about her character and revealed why she decided to do the film.

Bhumi Pedkenar reveals why she decided to do Badhaai Do

In an interview with Indian Express, Bhumi opened up about her character in Badhaai Do and revealed how the film is unique and different from all other films. She said,

"I’m really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

Expressing her inclination towards impactful subjects, she further added,

"As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

More about the film Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do comes as the sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao starrer Badhaai Ho released in October 2018. The film revolves around Sumi getting into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur, a gay policeman and then drama unfolds between Sumi, her husband and her love interest.

It also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. The film's latest track Gol Gappa, along with the title track, is receiving love from all corners. Bankrolled by Juglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release this week.

Image: Instagram@bhumipednekar