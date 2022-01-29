Last Updated:

'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Believes Upcoming Film Can Be 'catalyst For Social Good'

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to present a unique marriage story in the upcoming Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set to present her new avatar in the upcoming Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial comedy-drama Badhaai Do also starring Rajkummar Rao. Essaying the role of Sumi, a lesbian physical education teacher, the film revolves around Sumi getting into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur, a gay policeman. The film promises to touch upon the taboo subject of 'love and acceptance' in the LGBTQ+ community through a sensitive lens. 

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about upcoming film Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao

In an interview with ANI, the 32-year-old actor opens up about what compelled her to be a part of the film. She stated, ''I'm really proud that content filmmakers, making differential and clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life,'' Believing that the film will be an 'eye-opener' for the country, the actor continued. 

''I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India." Furthermore, the actor described the film as 'hot franchise' and credited it for being a 'balanced commerce with content'. Saying that she is drawn towards such subjects that lead to a positive impact and catalyst for social good, Pednekar concluded. 

''It is really exciting to be an actor in these times because such subjects are being backed by big producers who want to create a change in society. As a human being, I’m drawn to subjects that can lead to a positive impact on people and be a catalyst for social good. I hope Badhaai Do does just the same. I can’t wait for people to watch this film because it is truly, truly endearing."

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey and more. It is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is set to release on February 11. 

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

