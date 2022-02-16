'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Emotional After Positive Response; 'Couldn't Believe...'

Films are back in the the theatres after a break, following the third wave of the pandemic, and the first full-fledged Bollywood film to release was Badhaai Do. The movie opened to largely positive reviews from netizens and critics, but the box office performance has been on the lower side. The collections of the film has not dampened the experience for Bhumi Pednekar in the message it conveyed and the impact it created for the audiences.

The actor penned an gratitude post to all those who appreciated the movie. She stated that they had read each and every message regarding the film, especially from the LGBTQ community. Bhumi stated that they had made a 'historic' film.

Bhumi Pednekar pens gratitude note on Badhaai Do

Bhumi started her note with the words 'Thank you'. She shared that no message, tweet or story related to their film was left unread. The Toilet: EK Prem Katha star exclaimed that she could not 'believe what was happening' as they received 'so much love' The actor said that team 'cried' reading many of the messages and that they laughed over some of the messages.

The plot of the movie revolves around a gay man and a lesbian woman getting married due to family pressure. Bhumi wrote that many had credited them for helping them find their 'courage and acceptance.'

The 32-year-old added that they were ecstatic that some of the audiences could 'find a bit' of themselves through hers, and the characters of Rajkummar Rao, Chum Darang and Gulshan Devaiah.

She called the film their 'most special' and that the response they received over the past 4 days had made it 'historic.'

'Badhaai Do' Box Office collections

Badhaai Do witness growth over the weekend, from Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday to Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film witnessed the usual drop on Monday with Rs 1.85 crore, but the figure was more than that of Friday, which was aided by Valentine's Day. However, the Tuesday figure was much lower, with Rs 1.12 crore.

The total collections stand at Rs 10.79 crore.

#BadhaaiDo witnesses a decline on Day 5 [Tue]... Day 4 [Mon] got a boost due to #ValentinesDay, so a drop on Day 5 was expected... Needs to maintain the same level on Wed and Thu... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.79 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aCh3uAfJ1u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

(Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)