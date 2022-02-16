Last Updated:

'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Emotional After Positive Response; 'Couldn't Believe...'

Bhumi Pednekar got emotional on 'Badhaai Do' response and stated that she couldn’t believe what was happening as netizens expressed their thoughts on the film.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Bhumi Pednekar, rajkummar rao, badhaai do poster

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar


Films are back  in the the theatres after a break, following the third wave of the pandemic, and the first full-fledged Bollywood film to release was Badhaai Do. The movie opened to largely positive reviews from netizens and critics, but the box office performance has been on the lower side. The collections of the film has not dampened the experience for Bhumi Pednekar in the message it conveyed and the impact it created for the audiences. 

The actor penned an gratitude post to all those who appreciated the movie. She stated that they had read each and every message regarding the film, especially from the LGBTQ community. Bhumi stated that they had made a 'historic' film. 

Bhumi Pednekar pens gratitude note on Badhaai Do

Bhumi started her note with the words 'Thank you'. She shared that no message, tweet or story related to their film was left unread. The Toilet: EK Prem Katha star exclaimed that she could not 'believe what was happening' as they received 'so much love'  The actor said that team 'cried' reading many of the messages and that they laughed over some of the messages.

READ | 'Badhaai Do' Day 2 Box Office: Collections show positive signs for Rajkummar-Bhumi comedy

The plot of the movie revolves around a gay man and a lesbian woman getting married due to family pressure. Bhumi wrote that many had credited them for helping them find their 'courage and acceptance.'  

READ | Rajkummar Rao shares his transformational journey for Badhaai Do; 'best feeling in world'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The 32-year-old added that they were ecstatic that some of the audiences could 'find a bit' of themselves through hers, and the characters of Rajkummar Rao, Chum Darang and Gulshan Devaiah.

She called the film their 'most special' and that the response they received over the past 4 days had made it 'historic.'

'Badhaai Do' Box Office collections

Badhaai Do witness growth over the weekend, from Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday to Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film witnessed the usual drop on Monday with Rs 1.85 crore, but the figure was more than that of Friday, which was aided by Valentine's Day. However, the Tuesday figure was much lower, with Rs 1.12 crore.

READ | 'Badhaai Do' Day 3 Box Office collection: Rajkummar Rao's film witnesses steady growth

The total collections stand at Rs 10.79 crore.  

READ | 'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar wishes co-star Chum Darang on Valentine's day with BTS pics

(Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

READ | Bhumi Pednekar rocks monotone brown outfit worth ₹34k at 'Badhaai Do' promotion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND