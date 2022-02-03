Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to give audiences a dose of laughter with their upcoming social drama Badhaai Do. The film's recently released trailer has left audiences gushing over the duo's chemistry, while its foot-tapping title track and the soulful song Atak Gaya have created a massive buzz on social media. As the film inches closer to its release date, makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it, and recently dropped a BTS video featuring 'crazy moves' of Rao's character Shardul.

Bhumi Pednekar shares Rajkummar's 'crazy moves'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 3, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared a fun BTS clip where Rajkummar can be seen flaunting his goofy dance moves, leaving his co-star and the entire crew in splits. The video also includes anecdotes from the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Kulkarni stated how Bhumi and Raj don't need to be taught much, and further added, "Raj is any which way a crazy guy".

Talking about the scenes in the BTS clip, Kulkarni added, "on that particular day we just told him 'ki yaar tu kuch kar'. He continued," while doing that dance it was very tough to not laugh....phudak phudak ke naach raha tha jese ki he was like a fish". Rajkummar Rao also shared the BTS video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Atrangi People Atrangi Dance. Na Hip Hop, Na Lock & Pop Ye hain Shardul ke Crazy Moves.@bhumipednekar @jungleepictures." Take a look.

Meanwhile, makers recently revealed the film's soul-stirring track Atak Gaya, which has been sung by iconic singer Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe, while Amit Trivedi has directed it and provided its music. Sharing a short clip from the melody, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Atak Gaya Hai. For those who are in love! Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s Atak Gaya song out now!"

Badhaai Do comes as the spiritual sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao starrer film Badhaai Ho. Bankrolled by Juglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on February 11 in theatres. It also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMIPEDNEKAR)