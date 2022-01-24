'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Trailer Release Date Of Rajkummar Rao Co-starrer

Fans will witness the fresh pairing of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming family drama Badhaai Do, which is slated for a February 4 release. As the premiere date inches closer, makers are set to treat fans with the film's trailer tomorrow, January 25. Sharing the exciting piece of information via social media, Bhumi quipped "Hey Bhagwan (oh god), I am very excited".

She also dropped the film's latest poster showcasing Bhumi and Rao dressed as bride and groom giving out goofy expressions. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do comes as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho.

Bhumi Pednekar-Rajkummar Rao unveil Badhaai Do trailer release date

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared the new poster and wrote, "Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited." On the other hand, Rao made the same announcement while quipping, "Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho." Take a look.

Fans shared their excitement by dropping comments like, "So excited", "Waiting for it", among others while celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Tahira Kashyap among others also reacted to the news. While Tahira and Huma dropped various emoticons, Varun wrote, "Congratulations guys".

The film, which was earlier slated to release on Republic Day 2022 also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Bhagarva Pahwa, Nitesh Pandey, Shashi Bhushan among others in pivotal roles. According to reports, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a police official, while Bhumi Pednekar enacts the part of a PT teacher in the venture. Badhaai Do is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who also co-wrote the original film.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed alongside Rajkummar as well as in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor. She also has Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Rao will be collaborating with the filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The actor has also bagged the biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

