'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Co-star Chum Darang On Valentine's Day With BTS Pics

Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang are currently basking in the success of their most recent release, Badhaai Do, helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Bhumi has been sharing several pictures from behind the scenes of the film on her Instagram account and did the same on the occasion of Valentine's Day. She shared some pictures with her on-screen love interest played by Chum Darang and wished her a Happy Valentine's Day.

Bhumi Pednekar wishes Chum Darang on Valentine's Day

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Valentine's Day and shared a few pictures with her Badhaai Do co-star Chum Darang. The duo was seen making some goofy faces for the camera as they lay beside each other. The caption of the post included some of the iconic couple's in cinema history and also from her latest film. It read, "Raj Aur Simran, Heer Aur Ranjha, Sumi Aur Rhimjhim, Shardul Aur Guru, Happy Valentines Day !🌈❤️"

Have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here

Bhumi recently took to her social media account and shared another set of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film. She penned down a note of gratitude as she mentioned how 'fortunate' she feels to have worked with the best people. She also mentioned that the love and praise the film was garnering had left her 'speechless'. In the caption of her post she also called her co-star Chum Darang 'special', while she referred to Rajkummar Rao as the 'best co-star and friend' she had had. She wrote, "What can I say, with all the love we’re getting I am just speechless. I am so so grateful for this film to have come my way. I am so fortunate to have had a chance to work with the best best people. People I’ve found a family in. It’s a journey I’ll never forget.

@rajkummar_rao you’ve been the best co-star, friend & I could have asked for. Always been a fan of your work but am a bigger fan of the person you are. To many many more unforgettable times ❤️ @chum_darang mimi you’re so special. Keep shining my love ❤️