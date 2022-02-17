'Badhaai Do' Box Office Day 6: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Crosses Over Rs 11 Cr

The collections of Badhaai Do might not have been extraordinary, but the film has continued to pull in audiences. The movie has continued to post figures of at least Rs one crore as it completed six days at the box office.

The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer had now earned close to Rs 12 crore at the box office. Here's how the romanatic comedy has been faring at the box office:

Badhaai Do Day 6 box office collections

Badhaai Do had been earning in Rs 1-2 crore range on most of the days since its release. After an opening of around Rs 1.65 crore, the film witnessed a jump on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 2.72 crore and Rs 3.45 crore respectively.

The drop on Monday was not much as many stepped out to the theatres to watch the film on Valentine's Day, resulting in a collection of Rs 1.85 crore. Since then, the movie has just about managed to cross the Rs 1-crore mark, minting Rs 1.12 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the collections stood at exactly Rs 1 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Thus, the total collections of the film stand at Rs 11.79 crore.

The collections have been low, but the makers would hope for the film to end on a decent note by at least reaching the Rs 20-crore mark. As per a report on Box Office India, this figure would be a respectable total for the film. It needed to do business in the way Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Tadap, Roohi did in their second weeks, to achieve this milestone. All eyes would be on the performance of the film on the upcoming weekend.

Badhaai Do wins praises; Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic

Meanwhile, irrespective of the box office performance of the film, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her delight on the response that they earned through the film. The movie traces the story of a gay police officer asking a lesbian sports instructor to marry him to get rid of the societal pressure on not tying the knot.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star wrote that many had written to him on finding 'courage & acceptance' through their film.