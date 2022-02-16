'Badhaai Do' Box Office: Rajkummar & Bhumi Starrer Fails To Impress Audience On Day 5

Post the third wave of the pandemic, films are back in the theatres and one of the first full-fledged Bollywood films to hit the silver screens was Badhaai Do. The film largely opened to positive responses from the audience as well as the critics, however, the box office performance has been on the lower side. According to the trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles has witnessed a decline on Day 5 of its release.

Badhaai Do Day 5 Box Office Collections

As per Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Do film minted around Rs 1.12 crore at the box office. On its opening day, the film failed to collect a large sum as it earned Rs 1.65 crore and the major chunk of the collections came from the multiplexes of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR region. However, the numbers saw a rise on its second day as Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer collected Rs 2.72 crore. On Day 3, the film collected Rs 3.45 crore, while on Monday, i.e. Day 4, it collected Rs 1.12 crore. In total, the film has garnered Rs 10.79 crore in India.

#BadhaaiDo witnesses a decline on Day 5 [Tue]... Day 4 [Mon] got a boost due to #ValentinesDay, so a drop on Day 5 was expected... Needs to maintain the same level on Wed and Thu... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.79 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aCh3uAfJ1u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2022

The collections of the film have not dampened the experience of Pednekar in the message it conveyed and the impact it created for the audience. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actor exclaimed that she could not 'believe what was happening' as they received 'so much love'. The actor said that team 'cried' reading many of the messages and that they laughed over some of the messages.

The 32-year-old added that they were ecstatic that some of the audiences could 'find a bit' of themselves through hers, and the characters of Rajkummar Rao, Chum Darang and Gulshan Devaiah. She called the film their 'most special' and that the response they received over the past 4 days had made it 'historic.'

More about Badhaai Do

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai do serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Badhaai Ho. The previous movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra essaying pivotal roles. Now, this new version has brought in a brand new plotline with characters varying from the old one. Actor Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a cop, whereas Bhumi Pednekar features a PT teacher in the movie. The problem ensues when both the main leads instead of coming out as gay and lesbian decide to marry to appease their parents. Bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar