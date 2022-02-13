'Badhaai Do' Day 2 Box Office: Collections Show Positive Signs For Rajkummar-Bhumi Comedy

There were hopes for the film industry when Sooryavanshi had become the first film during the COVID-19 pandemic to hit the Rs 100-crore club. However, films that have been released since then and postponements in release dates caused by the third wave of the pandemic have not been able to maintain these expectations from exhibitors. One of the first steps in this resurgence was the release of Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do.

The response to this film will indicate if the audiences were indeed willing to step out and return to theatres amid the pandemic or prefer watching Over-the-Top content at home. The romantic comedy did not have the best start at the box office on opening day. However, the makers would be encouraged by the movie witnessing growth on day two.

Badhaai Do Day 2 box office

Badhaai Do, as per a report on Box Office India, earned upwards of Rs 2.50 crore on day two. The movie thus witnessed a growth of around 60 percent from the day one collection, which was around Rs 1.50 crore. Such growth from day one to day two has been less frequent in the last two years, the report claimed, and the collections are thus positive signs for the film.

The movie is likely to witness growth on Sunday too, and another factor that could work for the film would be that Monday was Valentine's Day. Couples could turn up to watch a romantic film, and the day 4 collections could be good.

Badhaai Do plot & crew

Badhaai Ho is the second installment in the story around lesser-seen storylines, after Badhaai Ho in 2018. The movie has been directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who had previously helmed Hunterrr.

The plot revolves around a gay police officer, who proposes marriage to a sports instructor, after learning that she was a lesbian. In a bid to subdue family pressure on a marriage, he suggests that they could marry and live as roommates while the latter's girlfriend joins them. The plot revolves around the journey of the couple after marriage, with the girlfriend, and no full stop to the family pressure, as the planning of the baby becomes the centre point for the couple's loved ones.

The film also stars Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa.