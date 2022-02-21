'Badhaai Do' Fame Chum Darang Felicitated By AP CM; 'Thank You Arunachal For Immense Love'

After a long break due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, films have made their way back to the silver screens. The recently released film, Badhaai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, has been appreciated by the film critics as well as fans.

The unique storyline of the movie, representing the LGBTQ community, has also been lauded by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. Recently, Chum Darang, who plays the role of Bhumi Pednekar's lover in Badhaai Do, met the Arunachal CM along with the team of the film. Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, she thanked the CM for felicitating her.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu felcitates Badhaai Do fame Chum Darang

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chum Darang dropped a series of pictures, also featuring the director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. In the first pic, Khandu could be seen felicitating the actor. She wrote in the caption, "Being lauded for something that you’ve put your heart and soul into feels amazing ya." Thanking the CM, Darang wrote, "Thank you hon’ble CM, Mr. Pema Khandu for making team #badhaaido feel at home. Truly honoured. Thank you Arunachal for the immense love you all have shown Happy Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh. (sic)"

Not only this, CM Pema Khandu took to his Twitter handle and dropped similar pictures. He tweeted, "Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'."

"Also a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her. All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success!", he added. Bhumi Pednekar also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

More on Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the Hindi film industry. The film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and it also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. One of the many reasons fans were eagerly waiting for the film was it is also the first time that Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the big screen.

(Image: @chum_darang/Instagram)