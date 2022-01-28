Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer social drama Badhaai Do has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Recently, the makers treated fans with the gripping trailer that left all completely smitten by it. Post the trailer success, the makers have dropped the title track which is no less than a wedding track to leave all grooving on it.

The song is titled Badhaai Do is crooned by talented singer Nakash Aziz while the music has been directed by Tanishq Bagchi. The song is set to become a trendsetter of the season because of the peppy music and dhol beats. The fun and the trippy number are perfect for you to plan a dance sequence with your family for an upcoming wedding.

Badhaai Do title track dropped by makers

In the song, viewers can watch Bhumi and Rajkummar dancing their hearts out with their family at the wedding function. The cute chemistry and fun moves by the two marvelous stars will compel the viewers to join the actor duo on the dance floor. The lyrics have been penned by Vayu. The choreography of the song is done by Vijay Ganguly. The upcoming family entertainer has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Bhumi Pednekar shared the song on Instagram and wrote, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!"

The film is the second installment to the critically successful film Badhaai Ho starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead role. The trailer of the film which was released earlier revolves around Rajkummar Rao who plays a cop and Sumi Singh, a sports teacher, and how the two get into a marital status. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. While the first installment told us what hilarious situations a middle-aged couple's love could lead to, Badhaai Do seems to be addressing another such unusual relationship and telling their story through a comedy of error situations. The forthcoming film Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theaters.

IMAGE: Instagram/humiPednekar