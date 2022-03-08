'Badhaai Do' OTT Release: Where And When To Watch Rajkummar-Bhumi Starrer Online?

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were most recently seen in the hit Bollywood film Badhaai Do, which was hailed by the audience and critics alike. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie was praised for its representation of the LGBTQIA+ community and the actors were lauded for the roles they took on. After the movie's theatrical release, fans are now wondering how to watch Badhaai Do online.

Badhaai Do OTT release

As per reports by OTTplay, the much-loved Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer will get its digital premiere on March 11, 2022, via the online streaming giant, Netflix. Fans are over the moon with this news and can't wait to watch Badhaai Do on Netflix. The film touched the hearts of viewers and is now all set to reach a wide audience via the OTT platform.

Badhaai Do plot

The recently released Bollywood flick is all about a marriage of convenience between a police officer, Shardul Thakur, played by Rajkummar Rao and Suman Singh, a P.T teacher played by Bhumi Pednekar. Shardul is gay and he and Suman, who is a lesbian decide to tie the knot to get their respective families off their backs about getting married. The film also stars Chum Darang as Bhumi Pednekar's love interest on screen and witnesses some heartwarming moments between the two.

Both the lead actors of the movie extended their gratitude to their fans and the audience, who made their film a success. Rajkummar Rao took to his social media account and thanked his fans and followers for the love they had showered on him since the film had released. He mentioned that Badhaai Do was much more than a film, it was an emotion and extended his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film as well.

Bhumi Pednekar also headed to social media after the release of her most recent project and call it her 'most special film'. She mentioned that she and the team have loved reading the posts, messages and comments that viewers have addressed to them and mentioned she was 'ecstatic' that so many people could find a big of themselves in the actors' on-screen characters.

