'Badhaai Do': Peppy Track 'Bandi Tot' Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Out Now

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming social comedy, Badhaai Do, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film and fans can't wait to watch the duo as they collaborate for the first time on the big screen. Ahead of its release, the song Bandi Tot featuring the leading duo was released by the makers of the film.

Badhaai Do song featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

The song crooned by Ankit Tiwari and Nikhita Gandhi is a foot-tapping number and was released on February 8. The music video sees Bhumi's character's partner, Chum Darang moving in with the couple after their marriage and the events that take place after this paradigm shift. However, in the second half of the video, Bhumi's mother comes to visit, making the situation rather uncomfortable for the trio. The clip also sees how Bhumi must hide the reality of her sexual orientation from her family and loved ones. It also sees her and Rajkummar Rao have a blast at a party and Chum Darang left watching them. Sharing the song on social media Bhumi wrote, "Bandi Tot ;) The tune that we all got hooked to, is finally here !! Take a note, kyunki aagayi hai Bandi Tot!!😎

Set yourself free and experience #LoveIsLove with Bandi Tot. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb"

The makers of the film recently released the groovy wedding song Badhaai Do, which is the title song of the film. It is full of fun and laughter and gave rise to the viral Badhaai Do challenge on social media. The song was crooned by Nakash Aziz and saw the leading duo perform some fun moves. The song was touted to be the 'wedding song of the year' and was loved by all. Sharing the music video online, Bhumi wrote, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!"

