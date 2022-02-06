Badhaai Do Pre-release Reviews: Vaani Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu All Praise For Rajkummar & Bhumi

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to feature in the upcoming comedy film Badhaai Do. While fans are eager to watch the film based on yet another social cause, the makers of the movie recently held a screening in Mumbai which had in attendance several Bollywood celebrities, including Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and many more. Ahead of the film's release, Bollywood celebs shared their reviews and lauded the actors for showcasing commendable performances.

Vaani Kapoor arrived at the screening of Badhaai Do in style. The actor wore a checked red and white tube top on a pair of black bottoms at the screening. Soon after, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star shared her review about the film and lauded the actors for their performances. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "What a delight it was to watch these two on screen last night. Superlative performances. badhai ho to the entire team."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also attended the screening of the upcoming film. Sharing his review with his fans, Kunal Kemmu called the film sensitive and funny. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "The secret is out. This is a sensitive, sensible and funny film with super performances by a stellar cast." The actor further urged his followers to watch the film in theatres on February 11.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared her review of the upcoming film. The Ray star lauded the film's team for their commendable performance and urged people to tell such inclusive stories. In her review, she wrote, "A beautiful, funny, sensible film with BRILLIANT performances! Take a bow team! High time we tell inclusive stories like these, that represent all of us as people. Badhaai Do in cinemas next Friday!"

More about upcoming social comedy Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The film's plot revolves around a cop played by Rajkummar Rao and a sports teacher essayed by Bhumi Pednekar who got entangled in the comical aftermath of a lavender marriage. Getting into a marriage of convenience, and living like roommates is what invites the humour. The movie is helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, while Junglee Pictures is bankrolling it. It will release on February 11 in theatres.

Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_/@rajkummar_rao/@kunakemmu