'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Tease Each Other Amid 'Gol Gappa' Shoot

Days after the trailer of highly anticipated social comedy-drama, Badhaai Do garnered positive reviews, the song Gol Gappa from the film seems to be repeating the feat. Production house Junglee Pictures has recently shared the making of the Punjabi song in which the lead actors Rajkummar and Bhumi can be seen teasing each other.

Junglee Pictures took to its Instagram handle and shared some goofy clips of the actors, pulling each other's leg, from the making of Gol Gappa song. It is evident from the video that Rao and Bhumi were all energised and happy to shoot the song which has a kind of circus vibe to it. Besides the duo, the video also features choreographer Vijay Ganguly and director Harshavardhan Kulkarni on the location.

Junglee Pictures treats fans with a BTS video from the making of Gol Gappa

Junglee pictures wrote in the caption, "#MakingOfGolGappa is like adding multiple flavours in a single performance." Stating that the film Badhaai Do will be released in the cinemas on February 11, it added, "Witness this experience, for the video, is OUT NOW! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb".

Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Golgappa Making. जितना मज़ा गोलगप्पा बनाने में आता है ना उसकी बात ही कुछ और है। #MakingOfGolGappa is like adding multiple flavors in a single performance. Witness this experience, for the video is OUT NOW! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb".

More on Badhaai Do's track Gol Gappa

The duo can be seen painting the town red in the latest released track Gol Gappa as they are grooving on the song wonderfully. The colourful yet vibrant outfits make the song worthy to watch. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Amit Trivedi, while Anvita Dutt has penned the lyrics. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles.

More on the film Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is slated to release on February 11 in theatres. The makers of the film have brought the powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Many celebrities and even fans are excited to watch the film.

Image: Instagram/@jungleepictures