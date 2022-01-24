'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer To Release In Theaters In February?

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming family entertainer Badhaai Do has been creating speculations about the release ever since the movie was announced. The Hatrshvardhan Kulkarni directorial is the sequel to the film Badhaai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Now, after the makers released the trailer date, there are various media reports claiming the theatrical release date.

A source close to the movie revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers of Badhaai Do are keen on bringing the film to the big screen. The source added that many test screenings have taken place over the last few months that have received a positive response from the target audience. The movie will thus head for the big screens on February 11, 2022. With the spike in COVID-19 cases and the government imposing strict restrictions, the makers are slightly skeptical about the film’s release.

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do to release in theatres in February?

The source told the leading entertainment portal that the cinema halls in Mumbai are still operational while the same is shut in Delhi. The source added that however, the theatres in Delhi are supposed to open at 50 % occupancy by the first week of February. And if that happens, according to him, releasing Badhaai Do is not possible on February 11, then the movie will go on to be released on February 18, 2022. The source furthermore added that the target audience of the movie is based in Mumbai and Delhi so it is important that the theatres in these two cities are operational at the time of the movie's release.

Earlier, today, the lead pair announced the trailer release date with new posters. In the posters, Rajkummar can be seen playing a groom with a turban on his head while Bhumi can be seen clad in bridal wear. “Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas…Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer is out Tomorrow! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas,” he wrote alongside the poster.