'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer's 'Gol Gappa' Song Out; Watch

After piquing fans' curiosity with the film's trailer, makers of the Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer, Badhaai Do, have dropped a peppy track - Gol Gappa - which is all about the duo painting the town in vivid colours with their dance moves. The track perfectly displays the leading duo's beautiful chemistry, with their colourful and vibrant outfits making for the perfect visual treat.

The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Amit Trivedi, while Anvita Dutt has penned the lyrics. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. Badhaai Do is slated to release on February 11 in theatres.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 4, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor posted the song's clip and wrote, "Celebrate the Carnival called Life with the #GolGappa song. #GolGappa song is Out Now! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb. (sic)

Fans gushed over Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi's chemistry and dropped comments like "Mind-Blowing", "wow, can't wait for Badhaai Do anymore", "this song has a different vibe in itself" among others. Heaping praises on Bhumi for her performance in the track, one user mentioned, "You are looking so cute in this song. You have nailed it with your fabulous performance and adorable expressions." Her sister Samiksha Pednekar also reacted to the song with a heart-eye emoticon.

Badhaai Do makers release Atak Gaya

Meanwhile, makers recently revealed the film's soul-stirring track Atak Gaya, which has been sung by iconic singers Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe. Sharing a short clip from the melody, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Atak Gaya Hai. For those who are in love! Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s Atak Gaya song out now! (sic)"

Badhaai Do comes as the spiritual sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao starrer film Badhaai Ho. Bankrolled by Juglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on February 11 in theatres.

