'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Promote Film With Hilarious Take On Insta Trends; Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their social drama Badhaai Do, which will get its theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The lead actors have been sharing several hilarious glimpses from the sets of the film and fans have been awaiting the Badhaai Do release. The duo promoted the film with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and took on some popular Instagram trends in a hilarious way.

Ahead of Badhaai Do release, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar promote film

With the Badhaai Do release scheduled for February 11, 2022, the leading duo collaborated with Ashish Chanchlani for a hilarious video that had netizens in splits. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekartry their hand at three Instagram trends including the popular Kacha Badam reel that has taken over the internet. However, their take on the reels will be sure to have fans burst out laughing. The duo can be seen in matching blue and white outfits as they entertain their fans.

Have a look at the video here:

The makers of the film have topped several groovy tracks from the movie and the latest one was Bandi Tot, which gave fans some more insight into Bhumi's character and her relationship with her partner, played by Chum Darang. The music video sees the duo moving in with each other after Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao tie the knot and the events that follow. It gives fans a glimpse into the storyline of the movie as it sees Bhumi's mother come over to their house and her struggle to hide the reality of her sexual identity from her family. However, the song is a foot-tapping one and also see Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao's characters form a bond.

According to a report by PTI, Bhumi mentioned that the film was all about 'love and acceptance' through a sensitive lens, never using humour against the LGBTQI community. Speaking to the publication she said, "There is a lot of humour in the film, even in the narration I could not stop laughing. But the humour is not degrading, not there to titillate. It is not at the expense of the community."

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar, @rajkummar_rao