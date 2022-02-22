Last Updated:

'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao Extends Gratitude To 'dream Team' Over Film's Success

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to his social media to share an appreciation post to the cast and team of Baddhai Do post its critically acclaimed response.

Badhaai Do

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar


Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do may have underperformed at the box office, but the love it has garnered from the audience is unparallel to any box office collection. Based on the concept of 'Lavender marriage', the story follows Rao's Shardul Thakur, a gay police officer and Pednekar's Suman Singh, a lesbian P.T teacher, getting married for the sake of their family. The film was lauded for sensitively approaching the topic and shedding light on issues faced by many LGBTQ+ couples in a country where such relationships are considered a taboo subject. 

Both the actors along with Chum Darang, who played Pednekar's love interest, received critical acclaim for their performance. Talking about the love and appreciation received by the film for opening up many conversations, actor Rajkummar Rao extended his gratitude to the entire team of the movie. See his post below.

Rajkumar Rao extends gratitude to Badhaai Do team

Taking to his Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared a snap of his character where he donned a rainbow feathered mask and wrote, ''There are very few characters who you get to learn from. For me #BadhaaiDo is not just a film, it’s an Emotion and with the amount of love I’m getting for Shardul and our film, I’ll forever be grateful to you Guys. THANK YOU for giving so much love to our film,''

He also tagged his crew and co-stars who made the film special for him. Rao wrote, ''#HarshvardhanKulkarni Mera Bhai (You’re AWESOME) and #Akshat #SumanAdhikari thank you for thinking of me to play Shardul. @vineetjain12 @amritapndy '' Talking about Bhumi Pednekar, he said, ''@bhumipednekar for being such a wonderful Coactor and a friend for life. You are marvellous. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you''

He also mentioned the rest of the cast and team by adding, ''@chum_darang & @gulshandevaiah78 for being #Rimjhim and #Tytler Saab. Nobody could have done it better than you guys.'' He also did not fail to mention his frequent collaborator as he wrote, ''@anishjohn83 my super talented rockstar brother, we need to do more films together bhai because we create some beautiful stories together be it, Newton, Trapped and now Badhaai Do.''

Concluding his note, the actor wrote, ''Thank you to each and every member of our team. You guys know who you are and I love you all. This was a dream team. Love is Love.''

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

