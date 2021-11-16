'Badhaai Do' Release Postponed, Makers Of Rajkummar-Bhumi Starrer Announce New Date

Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do have postponed the release date of the upcoming film. The film which was earlier slated to release theatrically on Republic Day 2022, will now hit the screens on February 4, 2022. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen playing a key role in the film took to Instagram and shared the statement issued by the makers. The statement read, “Love has a new date. Badhaai Do will now release on the big screening the month of love. The new release date for the film shall be February 4, 2022. We cannot wait for you to witness the family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies.”

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do gets a new release date

“Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022!. We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies!,” she wrote alongside the post on Instagram. The forthcoming film is the sequel of the superhit film Badhaai Ho that starrer Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in the key roles.

The film had gone on floors in January earlier this year in Dehradun. The shooting was completed by the end of February. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a police official, while Bhumi Pednekar enacts the part of a PT teacher in the venture. Badhaai Do is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who were the co-writers on the original.

The story of the first part is chronicled around a couple, in their 50s, expecting a baby, and the reactions from their adult sons. The venture was released on October 19 in 2018. Apart from hitting the Rs 100-crore club, it also won two National Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Late actor Surekha Sikri too won a Best Supporting Actor award.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of his latest release Hum Do Hamare Do alongside Kriti Sanon that released digitally. He also has HIT: The First Case in his kitty. Bhumi is starring in the movie Raksha Bandhan opposite Akshay Kumar.

IMAGE: Instagram/bhumipednekar