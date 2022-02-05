Last Updated:

'Badhaai Do' Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar & More Arrive In Their Best Outfits

'Badhaai Do' stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar & more stars were clicked in their stylist best at a screening ahead of the release on February 11.

Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar plays the lead character of 'Badhaai Do' and was dressed in a shiny sleeveless blue top and ripped jeans. She enacts the part of a lesbian sports instructor in the film. 

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao plays the lead of 'Badhaai Ho' and he arrived in a white and blue jacket and grey pants for the screening. He plays the role of a gay police officer in the comedy flick.

Patralekhaa
Rajkummar's wife, actor Patralekhaa also came out to watch the film and all smiles in a black top and white jeans. 

Vaani Kapoor
Actor Vaani Kapoor, who earned praises for her performance in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' last year, donned a tube top and black trousers for the screening.

Abhishek Banerjee
'Stree' and 'Paatak Lok' fame Abhishek Banerjee was all smiles for the cameras as he was dressed in a black-and-white sweatshirt and jeans.

Soha Ali Khan
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for the cameras at the screening. The former was in red and black, while the latter donned a all-black look. 

Luv Ranjan
Director Luv Ranjan, known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety', kept is simple in a white shirt and black trousers. 

Madhur Bhandarkar
National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar strikes a pose for the cameras and was dressed in a black sweatshirt and black trousers.

Tahira Kashyap
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who made headlines for her posts on World Cancer Day earlier in the day, wore a black dress for the event as she posed for the media persons.

Tamannaah Bhatia
'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia flashed her smiles for the cameras as she made an appearance in a black sleeveless top and ripped jeans. 

Vikramaditya Motwane
Director Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his work in films like 'Udaan', 'Lootera', among others, donned a black sweatshirt and green trousers for the event. 

