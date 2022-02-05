'Badhaai Do' Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar & More Arrive In Their Best Outfits

Quick links:
Bhumi Pednekar plays the lead character of 'Badhaai Do' and was dressed in a shiny sleeveless blue top and ripped jeans. She enacts the part of a lesbian sports instructor in the film.
Rajkummar Rao plays the lead of 'Badhaai Ho' and he arrived in a white and blue jacket and grey pants for the screening. He plays the role of a gay police officer in the comedy flick.
Rajkummar's wife, actor Patralekhaa also came out to watch the film and all smiles in a black top and white jeans.
Actor Vaani Kapoor, who earned praises for her performance in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' last year, donned a tube top and black trousers for the screening.
'Stree' and 'Paatak Lok' fame Abhishek Banerjee was all smiles for the cameras as he was dressed in a black-and-white sweatshirt and jeans.
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for the cameras at the screening. The former was in red and black, while the latter donned a all-black look.
Director Luv Ranjan, known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety', kept is simple in a white shirt and black trousers.
National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar strikes a pose for the cameras and was dressed in a black sweatshirt and black trousers.
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who made headlines for her posts on World Cancer Day earlier in the day, wore a black dress for the event as she posed for the media persons.
'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia flashed her smiles for the cameras as she made an appearance in a black sleeveless top and ripped jeans.
