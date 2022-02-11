'Badhaai Do' Twitter Review: Fans Call It Fun-filled Entertainer Addressing Social Issues

One of the highly-anticipated family dramas starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Badhaai Do, finally hit the silver screens on Friday. The film is a spiritual sequel to the critically-acclaimed film, Badhaai Ho, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. This film is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the Hindi film industry.

The plot of Badhaai Do revolves around Sumi getting into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur, a gay policeman and then drama unfolds between Sumi, her husband and her love interest. The film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and it also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. One of the many reasons fans were eagerly waiting for the film was it is also the first time that Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the big screen.

Badhaai Do Review

As soon as the film was released in theatres, many fans and viewers took to their social media handle to share their thoughts and opinions. Going as per the social media posts, the film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. A section of fans hailed the filmmaker for making a film on a social issue, while a few others appreciated the actor's amazing acting.

A Twitter user commented, "Badhaai Do - This movie has address the issues that LGBTQIA+ community in India are facing. And the arrange marriages which has its own issues . To please societies . This movie has open up lots of discussion. (sic)" Another user wrote, "BADHAAI DO talks about an important topic in a sensitive manner and is embellished with some fine performances. BADHAAI DO talks about an important topic in a sensitive manner and is embellished with some fine performances.... (sic)"

Badhaai Do - This movie has address the issues that LGBTQIA+ community in India are facing. And the arrange marriages which has its own issues . To please societies . This movie has open up lots of discussion. Purchase your tickets on Damodar Cinemas Website & Cinema App pic.twitter.com/rXip8U4JOo — Div Damodar (@DivDamodar) February 11, 2022

BADHAAI DO talks about an important topic in a sensitive manner and is embellished with some fine performances. BADHAAI DO talks about an important topic in a sensitive manner and is embellished with some fine performances.... https://t.co/KwAkrQvj13 — Nikhil sangani (@Nikhil_Sangani_) February 11, 2022

A netizen chipped in, "#BadhaaiDo delivers what it is promised to be Fun filled entertainer which ticks all its intentions right Oh man...Sheeba Chadda is a Riot Playing with Subs. (sic)" Another one quipped, "#BadhaaiDo is a decent entertainer. Performances, humour, witty dialogues & music are the strengths. However, editing could have been better. 2nd half seems stretched at places. Some scenes fall flat. But climax is moving. It ends on a sweet note. One time watch. (sic)"

(Image: @rajkummarrao/Instagram)