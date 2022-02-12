'Badhaai Do': Who Is Chum Darang? Actor Who Plays Bhumi Pednekar's Love Interest In Film

In January, the trailer of the recently released film, Badhaai Do starring Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang was released. The film which is a sequel to Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho was released in 2018. The trailer of the film shows Pednekar's character Suman as a physical education teacher, who is pressured by her mother to get married to Rao who is a police officer. The two decide to get married and live as roommates as both of them have same-sex love interests. As Suman's sexuality is revealed, one gets to see Chum Darang as her partner.

Who is Chum Darang?

Chum Darang hails from a small town in Arunachal Pradesh. She started her career as a model and represented the state in Miss Earth India, a beauty pageant in New Delhi. Along with Miss Earth Water's title, she has also won the Miss Tiara India International title.

In 2017, she participated in Miss Asia World hosted in Lebanon. She became Miss Popular and was crowned the fifth runner-up. During the contest, she talked about many contestants who referred to her as Miss China. This irked her, however, she dismissed their 'confusion' by explaining how diverse India is with different colours, races and creeds.

The model-turned-actor is also running an NGO named Guardian of Blue Marble, through which she works towards environment conservation and women empowerment. Along with modelling, she has also appeared in advertisements alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others. The Badhaai Do girl had also been vocal on social media about the discrimination faced by northeast people in other parts of India.

More about 'Badhaai Do'

Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who is known for bringing some of the best stories in the Hindi film industry. The film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and it also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles. One of the many reasons fans were eagerly waiting for the film was it is also the first time that Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the big screen.

Going as per the social media posts, the film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. A section of fans hailed the filmmaker for making a film on a social issue, while a few others appreciated the actor's amazing acting.

Image: Instagram/@chum_darang