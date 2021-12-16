'Badhaai Ho' Producers Announce Espionage Thriller 'Ulajh'; Check Details

After smashing all box office records with their iconic films like Raazi, Badhaai Ho, Talvar and more, Junglee Pictures are all set to come up with an espionage thriller titled Ulajh. National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria has been roped on board to helm the upcoming project. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film will be the frontline of some of the A-list actors.

The official Instagram page of Junglee Pictures made the announcement while welcoming the director on board for the upcoming film. “We are delighted to team up with national award-winning director, Sudhanshu Saria, and writer, Parveez Shaikh for our upcoming espionage thriller Ulajh,” the caption read. Parveez Shaikh has been credited with some amazing films like Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen and Uncle Bajurangi.

Ulajh is a film that has created considerable excitement and expectations within the industry. The film is one of the few female-led spy thrillers to be widely filmed in scenic international locations and will be screened on the floor in 2022. According to various media reports, the film follows the female protagonist of a prominent patriot family caught in a dangerous place. A personal plot while far from her hometown in her first international post.

On the other hand, Sudhanshu who won a National Award for his film Knock Knock Knock (2019, has previously directed the critically acclaimed film Love that is streaming on Netflix and is currently working on two series, one for each leading streaming platform, including the third season of Delhi Crime.

While sharing his excitement to be a part of the project, Sudhanshu in a press statement said, “In a time of perfection and superheroes, it’s wonderful to have a script that dares to look at themes of failure and redemption in a relevant and gripping way. Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can’t wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide.” 2022 is going to be full of surprises as Junglee Pictures will release some of the much-awaited films like Badhaai Do, ‘Doctor G, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dosa King, and Ulajh to name a few.

Image: Instagram/jungleepictures