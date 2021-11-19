Badshah's Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma And Others Wish The 'star Boy'

'It's your boy' Badshah's birthday and several celebs from the industry poured in wishes for the rapper. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma, among many others, wished the rapper on his birthday. The rapper is one of the highest-paid artists in India and is best known for his songs like DJ Waley Babu, Paani Paani, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and many more.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and more wish Badshah on his birthday

As rapper Badshah ringed his birthday on November 19, several celebs from the industry extended their wishes for the actor. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday star boy[sic]," as he shared a picture of the rapper. Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Badshah, wishing you love and light always[sic]."

Jacqueline Fernandez who featured in Badshah's music videos like Paani Paani and Genda Phool took to her IG story and wished the rapper. She shared a still of the two from the MV of Genda Phool and wrote, "Happyyyyy Bday @badboyshah, here's to many more hits[sic]."

Badshah's career

He started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his Hip Hop group Mafia Mundeer. He split from Honey in 2012 and released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, which was later used in the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. His debut single, DJ Waley Babu featuring Aastha Gill, ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of the release. The song crossed a million views on YouTube within 30 hours. His songs have been featured in several Bollywood soundtracks for films such as the 2014 films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat. He has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India and as the only rapper on the list.

Ever since 2016, roughly each of his commercial works has been topping charts including the YouTube Music Video Charts, BBC Asian Network Charts, other several Indian radio and Indian streaming charts as well. As of 2020, four of his songs peaked on the World Digital Song Sales chart by Billboard.

(Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk/@anushkasharma/@badboyshah)