BAFTA Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor During 'In Memoriam', Fans Get Emotional

The 74th British Academy Film Awards that were broadcasted virtually from London's Royal Albert Hal, paid tribute to late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their ‘In Memorium’ segment. Irrfan Khan had passed away in April last year after fighting with a colon infection, while Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in May 2020 due to leukemia.

BAFTA remembers Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in a special video

BAFTA honoured over 40 artists from the world of entertainment in their In Memorium segment on April 11 that included Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm, and Barbara Windsor, George Segal, Christopher Plummer, and many more while hailing their legacy. They played a compiled video of the stars as a tribute to their departed souls and their iconic work on the silver screen. The video began with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who dies on April 9.

Irrfan had been a part of numerous International projects like Inferno, Jurassic Park, Life of Pi. The actor has left a huge impact in Hollywood with his work. On the other hand, Rishi was not part of the Hollywood projects, but his caliber as a stupendous star made a mark worldwide and inspired many. Several fans of the two legendary actors thronged to social media and expressed their delight in seeing the two being remembered on a global platform.

One of the users hailed the two stars while sharing the happiness. Another user recalled one of his iconic dialogues from his old film while praising his acting. A third user shared a still from Irrfan's film The Lunchbox and called him an 'era.' Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Happy to see that BAFTA paid tribute to Indian legends like @irrfank @chintskap Sir!"

BAFTA pays tribute to Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Chadwick Boseman in In Memorium segment || SnowflakeYT || ig_sfg || SnowflakeYT || Sonu8726 pic.twitter.com/Y6OnYuXG97 — Sonu Kumar (SNOWFLAKE) (@SFG_pubg) April 12, 2021

My heart when seeing Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor is the memoriam segment ðŸ’”ðŸ˜¢ #BAFTA — Bhushan Kumar ðŸ’™ (@bogeyno2) April 11, 2021

So, BAFTA paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Sushant was ignored as usual.



Not surprised tho, always knew that @BAFTA was biased towards the left. — Nirali ðŸ’Ÿ (@NiraliDave7) April 12, 2021

Irrfan Khan’s death

The Lunch Box fame actor Irrfan Khan was battling with cancer for two years, following which he breathed his last in April last year. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 following which he flew off to the UK for his treatment. The actor is still remembered for his noteworthy iconic roles and films that have created a mark.

Rishi Kapoor’s death

Rishi Kapoor passed away on May 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor had jetted off to New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor and had stayed there for long and returned back to India in September 2019.

Meanwhile, this year, the annual award ceremony, which was delayed from its usual February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, a host of presenters were selected to give away the awards and it included Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo and many more.

We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne ðŸ˜ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 8, 2021

