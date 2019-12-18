'Bajirao Mastani' Turns 4, These Four Iconic Scenes From The Film Are Unmissable | WATCH

Bajirao Mastani is considered to be one of the best works of legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It has been four years since this historic film was released. Bajirao Mastani provided a new dimension to the careers of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Hence, to celebrate four years of Bajirao Mastani, here are some of the most iconic moments from this historic drama film.

4 Years of Bajirao Mastani: A trip down memory lane

1. Bajirao becomes Peshwa Bajirao

One of the most iconic moments from Bajirao Mastani is when Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) proves in front of the court that he is fit to be the next Peshwa. This iconic scene from the film introduced its audience to the dialogue, “Cheete ki chaal, baaz kin azar aur Bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi maat de sakte hain.”

2. Mastani stands by her demands

Mastani’s role was played by Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani. Remembering four years of Bajirao Mastani will be incomplete without this scene. Deepika Padukone proved her acting chops in this film when she delivered her dialogue, “Kiski talvaar pe sar rakhu ye bata do mujhe. Ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe.” Mastani says this dialogue in the Maratha court’s mehfil when the Chhatrapati asked her what she wants as a gift, and Mastani simply replies, “Peshwa”.

3. Kashibai shares her pain with Bajirao

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in this film. Even though Priyanka Chopra played the supporting role in this film, she made sure that Kashibai’s character became unforgettable. This scene between Bajirao and Kashibai is a pivotal scene as it marks the change in circumstances between them. Priyanka Chopra helped this scene in gaining an iconic status when she said, “Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete, hum aapko khush khushi de dete. Par aapne toh humse humara guroor hi cheen liya.”

4. Bajirao accepts Mastani

This scene from the movie Bajirao Mastani happened when Mastani demands for Peshwa in the Maratha court. Bajirao visits Mastani to confront her regarding her confession in the court. Bajirao then tells Mastani about the difficulties they will face as a couple. When Bajirao sees Mastani agree to every problem that he has stated, he says, “Duniya hum dono ko ek hi naam se yaad rakhegi, Bajirao Mastani.”

