Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra Honoured With Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2021

Teenage actor Harshaali Malhotra who shot to fame with her role as a child artist Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan recently added another feather to her cap. The actor who received overnight fame with the Kabir Khan directorial was conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year.

Post Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the little one was offered a variety of roles, but she wanted to complete her studies. In the super hit 2015 drama, Harshaali played the role of Shahida also known as 'Munni', a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi. Harshaali's performance as a mute girl was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category and won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist among several other awards and nominations.

Harshaali Malhotra receives prestigious award from Maharashtra Governor

Now her talent received another appreciation after she was honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award this year by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra. Harshaali shared her happiness on Instagram after she shared a picture from the event where she can be seen receiving the award while sharing her happiness on stage. For the event which was held at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, Harshaali wore a stunning white and pink lehenga.

“Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari ( Governor of Maharashtra). Styled by @priyanshi2102 Outfit @siddhartha_daga…#blessed #gratitude #proud #moment #bollywood #actress,” she wrote alongside the star. Soon after her post, her friends and well-wishers extended their congratulations to Harshaali while praising her acting skills. One of the users hailed her for the stepping stone and wrote, “Congratulations Sister. You deserve it. Many More to come. God bless,” while another wrote, “Congratulation feeling proud for you, keep going fast god bless you.” A third echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ Congratulations Munni, still can’t get over your acting.”

Meanwhile, Bajrangi Bhaijaan went on to become one of the major hits of the year and Harshaali went on to win multiple awards as a child artist. She has also worked in a handful of TV shows such as Qubool Hai and Savdhaan India among others. She is now gearing up to star in the upcoming movie titled Nastik, which is currently under development. The film also features other popular names such as Meera Chopra and Arjun Rampal.

