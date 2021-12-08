'Bal Naren': Film Inspired By Swachh Bharat Announced; Bidita Bag, Vindu & Others Roped In

After the success of the social film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha that starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar which was loosely based on Swachh Bharat Mission, a new film about the same is in the pipeline. The upcoming film titled Bal Naren which is also inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission was announced on day. The shooting will start from this month onwards and it will be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh.

Producer Deepak Mukut who is currently bankrolling Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is set to produce the upcoming film. The film which will be directed by Pawan KK Nagpal will star an ensemble star cast including Bidita Bag, Rajneish Duggall, Govind Namdev, and Vindu Dara Singh. For the unversed, Bidita Bag was the actor who last romanced Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz while Rajneish Duggall was last seen in Sunny Leone’s Beiimaan Love.

According to various media reports, going by the name it is quite evident that it will have a child artist in the lead role who is yet to be finalized or announced. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the film.

Meanwhile, the story of the social film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around a woman leaving her husband on the first day of their marriage after discovering that he doesn't have a toilet and is also a blind follower of open defecation. He desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India.

On the other hand, Rajneish Duggall took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from his flight journey as he jets off to an unknown destination for the Bal Naren shooting. “Here we go. #BalNaren #shoot,” he wrote on his story. On the other hand, Bidita Bag also took to her Instagram page and shared a picture from Mumbai Airport. Captioning the same, she wrote, “Shooting days are here again 🎬...living out of a suitcase...bare essentials and a guitar....onwards film schedule #Airportlook.” On the professional front, Bidita was seen in The Missing Stone, Abhay 2. For the unversed, the actor has previously shot her film Babhumoshai Bandookbaz. The actor who has shot for her film Babumoshai Bandookhbaaz in Lucknow is all set to leave for UP for her next film Bal Naren alongside such versatile actors.

