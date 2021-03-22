'Bala' Box Office Collection: Check Out The Lifetime Earnings Of This Movie

Bala is a 2019 Bollywood satirical black-comedy movie starring Ayushmann Khurana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar that was released on November 8, 2019. The movie revolves around a young man named Bala that suffers from premature balding and how he copes up with this situation in his life. The film focuses on his everyday struggle and also explores his relationship with two women in his life. For the people wondering about the Bala box office collection, here's everything you need to know.

Bala box office collection

According to a report by Box Office India, the box office collections of Bala were impressive, The film collected around Rs 9.32 crores on the first day of its release. At the end of its opening weekend, the earnings of the film reached around Rs 42.03 crore at the box-office. In its second week, the film crossed the 100-crore mark at the box-office. After the third week, the collections of the movie declined and it halted at a total of Rs 110.97 crore at the domestic box office. The film also did pretty well in the overseas market and collected around 207,000 euros in the United Kingdom whereas $ 2,155,000 in the box office collections of the US.

The film collected its highest on the third day of its release with the sum of around Rs 18.07 crore at the domestic box-office. The film stayed in theatres for more than eight weeks and was a massive hit. The movie was the seventh-consecutive hit for Ayushmann Khurana and the third-consecutive hit for him in the year 2019. The movie was very well-received by the audience as well as the critics for its subject matter. The movie was made on a budget of around Rs 32 crores.

Bala revolves around the story of a young man named Bala aka Balmukund Shukla who was earlier very popular for his hairstyle in his locality but fourteen years later he has started struggling with premature baldness. The film covers the everyday struggles, and the comical remedies he uses to grow hair. Meanwhile, two girls have fallen in love with him but one of them doesn't know the truth about his baldness. The film then addresses several social matters in a subtle, comical way.

Image Credits: Ayushmann Khurana's Instagram