Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary Attends Alaya's Jawaani Jaaneman Screening

Alaya F is currently enjoying all the praises coming her way for her debut performance in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor hosted a special screening for the industry and saw celebrities like Kartik Aarya, Rakulpreet Singh, Yami Gautam, and others. But what caught everyone's eye was Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary who also attended Alaya's Jawaani Jaaneman screening.

After their pictures went viral, reports started floating that the two might be dating. According to an entertainment portal, Alaya met Aaishvary through some common friends and have known each other for over two years now. The report also claims that Alaya has visited Aaishvary's Matoshree house quite often. So, the big question now lingers — Is the 22-year-old debutante dating Aaishvary Thackeray? Only time will tell.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's film slow-footed on opening day

Alaya on her birthday in November 2019 shared some beautiful pictures from her party and that included Aaishvary in most of them. For those unaware, Aaishvary is the son of social activist and film producer, Smita Thackeray. Take a look —

'Jawaani Jaaneman talks about equation between parents and children': Nitin Kakkar

Meanwhile, the Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

'Jawaani Jaaneman': Pooja Bedi's shout out to Alaya's film with a family pic is just sweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.