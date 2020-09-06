Balraj Syal Ties Knot With Singer Deepti Tuli In A Private Ceremony In Jalandhar

Stand up comedian and actor Balraj Syal, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, recently tied knot with singer Deepti Tuli on August 7 in Jalandhar. The comedian opted for a low key affair in his hometown with the singer. Balraj shared a picture from the ceremony on Instagram while revealing the news about the wedding. In the picture, the beautiful couple can be seen posing happily post their wedding ceremony.

In the picture, Deepti is seen looking ethereal in a red lehenga while Balraj is looking dapper in a white sherwani. Scores of his friends from the industry flocked to the comment section while expressing their excitement over the good news. Actress Kishwer Merchant was the first one to drop a comment under the post. The actress who was shocked to see the picture wrote that she was really excited and wanted to be a part of the wedding. Actor Suyyash Rai congratulated the couple and wished them to love in their married life. Another comedian Rajive Thakur also congratulated the comedian and wrote that finally, Balraj is also a family man now. Television actress Aarti Singh expressed her happiness of seeing her friend married and wrote, ‘so so happy.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani also shared some pictures from the wedding celebrations on Instagram which gave a glimpse of the newly married couple sharing amazing moments. As per reports, during an interaction with Times of India, the comedian had confessed that he didn’t want to have a social wedding owing to safety concerns. He then reportedly said that he is considering a registered marriage. He further added that the couple could only invite 30 people. He reportedly said that he has a large circle of friends and it was just not possible for him to invite all. So he has planned to host a huge reception once the situation is back to normal. Meanwhile, as per reports, Balraj met Deepti in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. He was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. However, he proposed marriage to her after coming out of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

(Image credit: Balraj Syal/ Instagram)

