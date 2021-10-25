‘Banda Singh’: First Look Poster Of Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij Starrer Released; See

The first look poster of Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij starrer Banda Singh has been released by the makers today. According to ANI reports, the film, which is being helmed by Abhishek Saxena, follows the real-life survival story of a man and his family, set in north India.

The poster showcases Warsi in a turban-clad avatar with arms and ammunition in both his hands, while Meher's intense look is also aided with a sword in her hand. The couple can be seen protecting their daughter as they gear up for a battle. The film is being bankrolled by Seamless Productions Llp along with Ambi.Abhi Productions.

Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij's first look poster from Banda Singh revealed

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 25, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor uploaded the first look poster and wrote, "Starting my new journey. Excited and grateful to be a part of this. Presenting the official poster of #BANDASINGH

@arshad_warsi @abhisheksaxena_storyteller." The leading duo's intriguing characters are clad in black attires, amid a rustic backdrop. Arshad's turbaned character is seen in a black Kurta Pyjama, while Meher looks striking in a black salwar kameez with a dupatta covering her head. Take a look.

As soon as the poster was revealed, fans bombarded social media with excitement and fervour for the upcoming flick. One user wrote," Finally wait is the over movie banda Singh poster released waiting for movie now", while another lauded the finely designed poster and added, "Poster of Banda Singh looks extremely promising. I'm looking forward to the movie. The poster is finely designed. Go see it guys."

Watch out the oficial poster of Banda Singh out now. Excited for the movie directed by @Directorsaxena under his banner #AmbiAbhiProductions. #BandaSinghArshadWarsi — 🚩iQueenSurbhi🚩🇮🇳👑 (@iamBeingSurbhi) October 25, 2021

Poster of Banda Singh looks extremely promising. I'm looking forward to the movie. Poster is finely designed. Go see it guys.#BandaSinghArshadWarsi — Jas✰˚ (@_aestheticUser) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Warsi, who recently appeared in the Amazon Prime show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, will now be seen in Bachchan Pandey. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is slated for a March 4, 2022, theatrical release.

He is also gearing up for the second season of the crime thriller series Asur. Arshad plays the role of a forensic expert turned teacher in the series. It also stars Barun Sobti and Amey Wagh in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @ARSHAD WARSI/ @TWITTER/ @KOKO DIARIES)