Bandish Bandits' Ritwik Bhowmik Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Under Home Quarantine

Bandish Bandits star Ritwik Bhowmik has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal the same. In the post, he has communicated that he tested COVID-19 positive on the morning of April 4, 2020. Due to the same, Bhowmik, 28, has isolated himself and is under home quarantine. Read on for more information.

Ritwik Bhowmik reveals COVID-19 test came back positive

Source: Ritwik Bhowmik's Instagram Stories section

Ritwik Bhowmik's Instagram account is followed by more than 160,000 unique users. The actor, since his Instagram debut a little over four years ago, has shared a total of over 200 images and videos, indicating that he likes to keep his social media activity to the minimum. A major portion of his Instagram account is made up of his selfies and content related to his projects. Some of those can be found below.

A sneak peek into Ritwik Bhowmik's Instagram:

About Ritwik Bhowmik:

StarsUnfolded reports that Ritwik Bhowmik was born on 29 August 1992 to a Bengali couple in the state of West Bengal. The name of his parents are Sumita and Rishi Bhowmik. As per the actor's profile on the same, his sister, Priyanka Bhowmik is an Assistant Professor at Christ University, Bangalore, the city in which he spent a major portion of his formative years.

Bhowmik made his on-screen debut as a background dancer in the 2013 film, Chennai Express. Six years later, Bhowmik was seen in the Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi-frontlined Cargo. The year 2020 saw him making his debut as one of the leading characters in the aforementioned Amazon Prime Video original show, Bandish Bandits. Very recently, he was seen in a music video Qatra opposite Karishma Tanna. No details regarding the upcoming additions to the list of Ritwik Bhowmik's shows have been released yet.

