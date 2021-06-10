Bani J Shares Stunning Picture From Her 'window Series', Says She Misses Mumbai Rains

Bani J often takes to her social media handles, to share various updates from her life, whether it be about her fitness progress or other adventures of her life. The model-actor recently shared a steamy photo of herself posing against a window in her Mumbai apartment, while opening up about missing things about the city as she travels around the planet. Bani, who will be seen in Four More Shots Please Season 3, penned her thoughts about travel.

Bani Judge misses Mumbai

On June 9, 2021, Gurbani Judge, who is popularly known as Bani J, took to her Instagram handle to share a unique message with a slightly old sultry picture of herself. The caption revealed that it was from her ‘window series’ and was left saved in her Instagram drafts. In the photo, Bani can be seen posing against an open window with a view of lush greenery behind her, while her arms barely held up the seams of her bodysuit around her waist. Not only does the photo flaunt her toned figure, but it also showcases a lot of the tattoos that Bani has gotten made all over her body.

The caption of Bani J's Instagram post began with the mention of how she misses both Mumbai’s rain and sunshine. She shared that while she loves travelling, she also enjoys reminiscing how it’s daytime in the USA, where she currently is, and nighttime across the oceans, in Mumbai. “I love everything about travelling, I enjoy being here (the US) presently and then enjoy the sweetness of reminiscing when I see pictures or talk to friends across oceans, it’s day here night there. I get to ask them how tomorrow’s looking and wish them sweet dreams as I get on with my day here. As close to time travel as we can get :),” read a part of her caption.

Friends gush about Bani J

Bani J's photos on her social media pages are largely appreciated by her fans. This time around, many of her friends from the entertainment industry rushed to compliment her as well. Tahira Kashyap commented a fire and red heart emoji on the post, while Bani expressed her loved for the former’s red hair as she responded. Actor Elli Avram wrote, “Ouffffffffff damn girl!” while another friend named called her pretty.

Promo Image: Bani J Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.