Banning 'The Kashmir Files' Tantamount To Removing 9/11 Memories: New Zealand's Ex-Dy PM

Despite doing impeccable business across ticket windows in India, The Kashmir Files, a film that has created ripples around the globe by depicting the horrors of the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has stirred fresh controversy in New Zealand as some protested the release of the film, claiming that the movie might spread ‘Islamophobia.’

While the New Zealand censor board is reviewing the movie prior to deciding on banning or releasing it, New Zealand’s former Deputy PM Winston Peters came out in support of the film and demanded its release. Urging the administration to release the film, Peters took to Facebook and claimed that banning the film in New Zealand will amount to an attack on the Freedom of the citizens of the country.



He further emphasised that the movie has been accepted globally and is currently being screened in America, Australia and many other regions in the world, India included. Even as the film has been viewed by over 1.1 billion people, stopping it in New Zealand will not be right, he further added.

'Banning The Kashmir Files will be an attack on Freedom of New Zealanders'

"To censor this film is tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15th atrocities in New Zealand, or for that matter removing from public knowledge all images of the attack on 9/11,” He further noted.

Refuting allegations of Islamophobia, Winston Peters wrote in his post, “Mainstream Muslims have both in this country and around the world readily and rightly denounced all forms of terrorism on the basis that committing violence in the name of Islam is not Muslim. Neither should step taken against Islamophobia mistakenly lead to the shielding of terrorists in the name of Islam.”

The film's director, Vivek Agnihotri hailed Peters for extending his support to the movie. The ex-New Zealand Deputy PM had explained the premise of the film and averred that it is based on true and real events surrounding the 1990 ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Kashmir and today, over 400,000 Kashmir Pandits remain in exile even after 32 years.

Thank you @winstonpeters for your support to our film #TheKashmirFiles & our FOE. As a foreign minister & deputy PM of New Zealand you have always raised voice against terrorism. I hope PM @jacindaardern will stand up against terrorism and respect our FOE in democratic fashion. pic.twitter.com/8yR8YZX3rf — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2022

The controversy came to the fore amid claims suggesting that there was pressure on the New Zealand Censor Board to halt the movie screening in the country. In a tweet, he had alleged that the pressure was being mounted by ‘some communal groups’

