Bappi Lahiri Recovers From Covid-19; Says, 'Thank You All For The Prayers And Good Wishes'

Music maestro Bappi Lahiri, on Sunday, confirmed that he has recovered from the novel coronavirus and returned home. The 68-year-old music composer took to his social media space to share the news online with fans. Along with announcing the good news, Bappi Lahiri also thanked the staff of the medical centre where he kept under observation.

In the post, the veteran can be seen donning a blue-dyed sweatshirt which is paired with his usual statement gold jewellery. Donning sunglasses, the Bambai Nagariya singer smiles endearingly, as he gives a thumbs up to his followers while the camera captures him. The heartfelt note shared by the singer includes him thanking all his fans who wished for his speedy recovery. Bappi Lahiri wrote,

With the blessings of Almighty and my loved ones I am back home! A special thank you to the doctors, Nurses and staff of #breachcandyhospital .

Thank you all for the Prayers and Good Wishes #covidwarriors

Netizens were rejoiced to learn that the singer has successfully healed from the contagious virus. Upon seeing the post, fans swamped Lahiri’s comment section with hearty praises and sweet wishes. While some showered love on the singer, many wished for his well-being. Users also dropped red heart emoticons in abundance on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Bappi Lahiri often takes to his Instagram space to raise awareness about the virus online amongst his followers. In a previous post, the musician encouraged all the elderly to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The singer said, “I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19 Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!”

He added, “pre-register in advance as this is much more efficient than walk-ins. Join me and millions of other over 60’s in pre-registering for your vaccine, today to protect yourself, your family, and India”. Take a look at the post below:

