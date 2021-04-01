Bappi Lahiri Tests COVID-19 Positive & Gets Hospitalised; Daughter Gives Health Update

Popular Indian singer Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement released by Bappi Lahiri's daughter informs that even though the singer exercised precautions, he was detected with symptoms of coronavirus. Assuring fans that there's nothing to worry about, Rema Lahiri Bansal said that hospitalisation has been done only as a precautionary measure owing to his age, in the statement. She also assured that the singer will be home soon. In the same statement, Rema also expressed her gratitude towards fans for keeping Bappi in their prayers.

Bappi Lahiri tests COVID-19 positive

The official statement from Bappi's daughter Rema read, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always." READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Mandar Chandwadkar tests negative for COVID-19

A couple of weeks back, on March 17, the 68-year-old singer had taken to his social media handle and shared that he has pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. He also urged his fans and followers to do the same. In his video-post, the singer had shared the screen of his laptop, which displayed the home page of the online registration.

Meanwhile, he had written, "I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!", in the caption.

As there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the new wave of the virus has affected a bunch of celebrities, including Rohit Saraf, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Kartik Aaryan, among many others. To curb the spread, CM of Maharastra Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of a night curfew in the state from March 28.

(Image Source: Bappi Lahiri IG)