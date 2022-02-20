Bappi Lahiri's Demise To Farhan-Shibani Wedding: Biggest Entertainment Newsmakers Of Week

Bappi Lahiri passes away: Fans mourn demise of the 'Disco King'

Iconic Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15. He was 69. As per PTI reports, the legendary singer's doctor at the Mumbai Hospital confirmed the news. It was further revealed that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday, February 14, but his health deteriorated on Tuesday after which his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The reports also revealed the reason behind the iconic singer's death stating that he passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

See pics | Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar are married: Bride & groom exchange vows in dreamy set up

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members on Saturday, February 19, in Khandala. First glimpses from the dreamy affair have been shared via social media, showcasing the bride and groom shedding smiles at the aisle. While Shibani looked resplendent in a red gown with a matching veil, Fahran can be seen clad in a black suit with a black bowtie.

Late actor Rajiv Kapoor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior' with Sanjay Dutt gets release date

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s late brother Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidar Junior is all set to release next month. Apart from the late actor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt. The sports drama which is slated to release theatrically on March 4, is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur share exclusive pictures from their wedding on Feb 18

Ever since actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding rumours surfaced on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for the pictures. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their wedding for a long time. After several reports of their registered marriage, they have finally made it official.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' release postponed; Aamir Khan starrer to hit big screens in August

Owing to the perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry was one of the most impacted sectors and box office successes during this period were low when compared to pre-pandemic times. This is because a section of the audience stayed reluctant to step out to the theatres in view of the potential health risks involved. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has delayed the release of several anticipated movies including RRR, Jersey and more. The makers of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, however, were previously keen on not postponing the premiere of the comedy-drama, but as things stand now, the makers have taken fans by surprise after confirming that the release date of the movie will be pushed ahead by three months.

Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' after backlash from singer's fans

Jake Gyllenhaal became the talk of the town after Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which included the song, All Too Well. As soon as the song dropped, fans began to speculate that the singer had penned down the lyrics with Gyllenhaal in mind, as the duo dated briefly in the past. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, the actor cleared the air and addressed the matter as she mentioned the hit number had 'nothing' to do with him.

Pete Davidson returns to Instagram amid Kanye West rants; fapper follows SNL star

Kanye West has become a talking point over his comments against Pete Davidson amid the latter's relationship with the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The former not just took digs at the Saturday Night Live star, but also leaked a screenshot of the text message that the latter sent him.

Robert Pattinson reveals advice he received from former Batman Christian Bale

Robert Pattinson recently made an appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his upcoming movie, The Batman. During the show, the actor was asked if he took advice from the previous actors who played the role of the Caped Crusader. Pattinson shared that he had indeed met Christain Bale, who portrayed Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy and received a very vital piece of advice from him.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over sale of shares in French winery without his consent

Actor Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a French winery that the couple brought together as a couple. As reported by Page Six, Brad Pitt told the court that he and Jolie have previously agreed that they would not sell off their interest in the winery without mutual consent. He alleged that Jolie secretly offloaded her share without his knowledge and denied him the right to consent to the sale.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses 'Avatar' record; becomes 3rd highest grossing film in US

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its remarkable run at the box office and has shattered yet another BO record. The Tom Holland-led web-slinger movie has now overtaken James Cameron's fantasy flick Avatar and became the third-highest-grossing movie in the United States. No Way Home served as a culmination of all the previous franchises of Spider-Man and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The latest Spidey movie also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

