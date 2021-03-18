'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Actor Rohit Chaudhary Opens About Playing Lead For The First Time

Actor Rohit Chaudhary is best known for his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Padmaavat and is currently seen playing one of the leads in Sony LIV's romantic-thriller show titled Love J Action. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about how grateful he was to finally play a lead role. The actor is also known for his roles in Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army, Hotstar's Kanpuriye and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi. Love J Action cast also includes Anud Singh Dhaka, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Puru Chibber.

Rohit Chaudhary says he is grateful to finally play a lead role

Rohit Chaudhary in a recent interaction spoke about his latest series Love J Action. Talking about his character in the show, the actor said, "The character I'm playing comes from that section of the society which is unprivileged due to finance, illiteracy, caste and many more. So he comes from that background and what makes this character interesting is that he wants respect and is in a state of mind to take revenge due to the injustice he has faced."

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor also opened up about his first time playing a lead and how he was typecasted as a hero's friend. The actor shared, "Industry very conveniently places you in a particular character such as hero's friend or comic relief. So before Love J Action, the characters I have played are of these two categories only. Either I'm playing a hero's friend like in Bareilly Ki Barfi, The Forgotten Army, Kanpuriye or comic relief in Bahut Hua Sammaan. So this series is the first film where I'm playing one of the leads hence it prompted me to take up the character."

Talking more about the story of his show Love J Action, the actor explained that the show was a romantic thriller and that the series is about a small-town love story, where there is a typical smart boy Jackson and a beautiful girl Kamya. The guy falls in love with Kamya and though she is already engaged, she has a soft corner for Jackson. The couple decides to run away from the city. The series is all about how Kamya and Jackson overcome their difficulties.

